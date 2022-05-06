There is science behind softness

The Royal Society of Chemistry publishes a journal called Soft Matter that covers plenty of such research. Again, most of it is esoteric beyond my ability to understand. But even a quick look at the titles of some recent papers in the journal gives a taste of the range of subjects in this field. There’s Effect of network topology and crosslinker reactivity on microgel structure and ordering at liquid-liquid interface: certainly esoteric, but note that there’s geometry and softness there. Or take a moment to ponder this one: Differences in cell death and division rules can alter tissue rigidity and fluidization. According to the authors, such rigidity and fluidity are suggestive of “health and disease in various biological processes, including cancer". Enough reason to investigate, right there. Then there’s Edible mechanical metamaterials with designed fracture for mouthfeel control. There’s every reason to believe the authors of this paper had plenty of fun with their research. That’s because they attempted to “control mouthfeel sensory experience" by—wait for it again—“using chocolate as a model material". There’s even a charming diagram of a man stuffing what looks like three slabs of chocolate into his wide-open mouth.