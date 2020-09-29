There’s a flip side to Vodafone’s case of ‘retrospective’ taxation

Two broad critiques are important to note, if only for the principles that underlie them. One is that governments should never make tax changes with retrospective effect. This was what the late Pranab Mukherjee did in 2012 when he was finance minister, after the government lost the Vodafone case in our Supreme Court. And two, tax regimes must be stable in order to attract foreign (or even domestic) investment. No one can disagree with such motherhood statements, but that does not mean the government—be it under the current alliance in power or the previous one—does not have a case. Given that the Indian taxman has a tendency to harass taxpayers and is known to make large demands on flimsy grounds, public sympathy tends to be with Vodafone.