Opinion | There’s nowhere to hide from these see-all video calls

It took three minutes of relentless pinging that seemed to emerge from somewhere in smartphone space for me to figure out what was going on. My friend, stranded abroad thanks to a feverish global viral-combat response machinery, talking to me on a WhatsApp call was trying to make me tap on the “play video" button.

“Idiot, turn on your video," she exhorted. “Let me see you."

“No, never," I said. “I don’t do video calls."

“This is the easiest way to play pretend!" she plodded on. “It will be like we are face to face, sitting in our favourite mall café after our shopping spree, under that stained glass atrium, you sipping your cappuccino with extra froth, me downing my skimmed milk latte—the way we used to."

I am sitting in a room that resembles a bombed-out bunker, I told her. I’ve not had a bath yet, still in my sleepwear. And oh, I don’t even have a cup of instant coffee with dubious milk in my hand.

“Just put on the damn video," she screamed.

On a knee-jerk reaction—not on a whim—I put it on.

As her beautiful face, one I’d not seen in months, floated onto my screen, I realized this was a moment that would slip into the annals of my personal history.

I was on a video call.

It was a first.

Earlier, in a pre-pandemic era, whenever anyone had attempted to do video calls with me, I’d switch off immediately. I found them unsettling, intrusive and a bit strange. There was something distinctly chilling about the line, “Let’s Skype soon."

But this particular call was a watershed, setting off an entire series. It took me a couple of months to get familiarized. I’m still not crazy about this lately-discovered phenomenon, but have made my peace with the notion that we—including the 99% who were already comfortable with video telephony, and didn’t find it phony—will now more naturally gravitate towards seemingly abnormal socializing techniques.

The knee-jerk reaction aside, why did I take that call and kick-start the series? I’ve often asked myself. It’s probably because as I ponder the improbability of life returning to the old normal and the probability of physical social distancing becoming a way forward, the attendant reality is that video calls will be de rigueur.

Take Zoom, one of the many video conferencing apps currently being used for webinars, morning caucuses, university classes, yoga sessions, birthday parties and even a few wedding bashes. I read somewhere that it fielded “daily meetings" usage of 300 million in April; four months ago, in December 2019, that figure was 10 million. As the virus went viral, so did Zoom—along with others of its ilk.

The virtual drawing room is what appeals most to me.

In a fun way.

A gang of middle-aged girls decided to do an evening “in". With wine.

Four of us, from four corners of the world, lounged on couches at a “convenient time for all time-zoners", and held up a glass of white or red (depending on preference) in one hand and a phone in the other. We raised a toast with “Skål", the Danish way of saying “cheers", since I had recently watched Bille August’s 2018 film Lykke-Per.

I liked the sense of egalitarianism that prevailed—and could prevail in times to come. It doesn’t matter whether friends and relatives are separated by the Delhi-Gurgaon border or the Atlantic Ocean, whether you are living on the wrong side of the tracks in Mumbai or in an apartment overlooking the Manhattan skyline. When you are on video calls, borders, miles and waterbodies blur into resolution fine-tuning.

I’ve logged on to fashion and travel webinars, had one-on-one conversations about food and cooking with “home chefs", and given dating advice to a cousin who said he wanted to see my face to ensure I wasn’t cracking up.

On a more sombre note, I video-attended a memorial service of a family elder who passed away in Kolkata—due to natural causes (it’s so important these days to emphasize and re-emphasize that she gave corona a fitting short shrift). She was in her nineties, had led a happy, fulfilling life and had neither regrets nor any pain when the end came. But it was obviously an emotional moment for all of us gathered in front of our individual phones and laptops, scattered all over the world—congregating together on a single frame. Family members paid tributes, her favourite songs were played on YouTube, and the service ended with one of her millennial granddaughters putting up the unplugged version of Led Zep’s Stairway to Heaven.

What remained with me at the end of it—other than fond memories of an indulgent grand-aunt—was a sense of wonderment at how many extended family members I managed to espy in under 45 minutes. I hadn’t seen most of them in years, decades even; I have no idea when I’m going to see them again non-virtually, but it’s sweet to think I can—if I suddenly want to flip pages of my family album—get them all together on a Zoom call.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

