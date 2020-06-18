Opinion | There’s nowhere to hide from these see-all video calls

On a more sombre note, I video-attended a memorial service of a family elder who passed away in Kolkata—due to natural causes (it’s so important these days to emphasize and re-emphasize that she gave corona a fitting short shrift). She was in her nineties, had led a happy, fulfilling life and had neither regrets nor any pain when the end came. But it was obviously an emotional moment for all of us gathered in front of our individual phones and laptops, scattered all over the world—congregating together on a single frame. Family members paid tributes, her favourite songs were played on YouTube, and the service ended with one of her millennial granddaughters putting up the unplugged version of Led Zep’s Stairway to Heaven.