There'll be no let-up in science and technology progress. 16 Jan 2023
Innovation will continue but India must pep up university level research to enhance its prospects
2022 followed the prior one as a year for rapid improvement in science and technology. The ‘warp speed’ vaccine development for covid that saved millions of lives was the highlight of 2021, which also included the deployment of the James Webb US space telescope, the restart of the Large Hadron Collider at CERN and significant advances in structural biology.