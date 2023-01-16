There’ll be no let-up in science and technology progress

OpenAI-based products: The last several years have seen dramatic progress in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to everyday problems. This progress has been enabled by a rapid increase in the processing speed and capacity of chips. 2022 saw the development of Generative Pretrained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), which is a state-of-the-art language processing AI model developed by OpenAI. It is capable of generating human-like text and promises to have a wide range of applications. The main issue with language processing AI models is that they may produce errors, called ‘hallucinations’, where the generated content is either nonsensical or unfaithful to the source content. Mainstream technology companies like Google and Meta have refrained from introducing competing products for fear of the backlash on possible hallucinations. ChatGPT, along with other products like DALL-E (transforms text to images), CLIP which does the reverse, and Whisper (multi-lingual speech recognition), could have enormous implications for a diverse country like India if hallucination rates can be reduced.