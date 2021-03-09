There’s a better way to protect the online privacy of kids

This is not to say that children are born with an innate grasp of the perils of the digital world. There is no doubt that our young are vulnerable to predators and that their minds are susceptible to being shaped by unwanted influences. Personal data collected from them can and often will be used to target them and entice them to products are services that are just not good for them. Parents cannot shy away from their responsibility to appropriately chaperone children whenever they are online. That said, once they have grown old enough, at least in the opinion of their parents, to use the internet unsupervised, they should no longer be subjected to the requirement of parental consent that the Indian law seeks to impose.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}