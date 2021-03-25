There’s a premium on networking in pandemic times

Four, seek out those who can play brokerage or link roles. It’s beneficial to bring together individuals who could profit from mutual interaction. For instance, it’s useful for venture capitalists, social actors and those with technology and business ideas to connect. Just as investment bankers link entities that need capital with those that have capital to invest, one can help build bridges that serve a good purpose. According to sociologist Ronald Burt, brokerage across structural gaps between groups can reveal options that otherwise go unseen, which is the mechanism by which this role generates social capital. This translates into career success, in part because brokers, thanks to their diverse connections, tend to have good ideas. Burt’s research offers an important insight: network position matters. People who bridge groups, either within or across organizations, have an advantage in their job performance and careers.

