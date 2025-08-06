There’s a price to pay for ardent rate cutters put in charge of central banks
Summary
Thailand offers a case study. Its government made a switch in the leadership of its central bank, but it may soon find that an obedient monetary authority isn’t good for its economy. The autonomy model can’t be dumped without adverse consequences.
Thailand was saddled with US tariffs and forced to call it a good deal. But the country’s besieged political leaders have managed a feat that President Donald Trump has so far found elusive.
