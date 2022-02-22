There’s no magic formula for policy to foster innovation

There are many reasons for this. In the first place, at the time this printing press was being built in China, manuscripts were produced by skilled calligraphers who used brushes to inscribe text on sheets of fine paper. As a result, most of the inks that were available for use in the press were water-based, and therefore largely useless for any sort of printing, as the ink would smudge when pressed onto paper. What’s worse, Chinese paper itself was far too delicate for printing. In order to form a clear impression, paper needs to be so strong that it does not tear when pressed firmly on the inked surface of the typeface and thick enough to make sure that ink does not seep through it onto the other side of the page.