There's not much to worry about inflation in 2021

Another key component of inflation measurement is “base effect". Inflation is measured by comparing the inflation index for the current month with that of the corresponding month in the previous year. As an illustration, the inflation index for January 2021 is 156.3, which is compared with that of January 2020, which is 150.2. The output is (156.3 - 150.2) divided by 150.2 = 4.06%. If inflation was high in the previous year and the index for measurement was relatively higher, it is known as positive base effect. This contributes to lower inflation because even at similar price levels this year, inflation as we see it comes down.