Things we owe to the parallax effect

Why is this one number so fundamental? If a galaxy, say, is accelerating as time passes, as it travels ever further from us—well, think about running the clock backward. The galaxy slows down as it gets closer to us, it gets even closer and slows down still more, and this is simultaneously happening to all galaxies, all approaching each other, until we reach that mysterious moment when all the matter in the universe was once smooshed together. We’ve reached that instant before the cataclysmic Big Bang. From the Hubble Constant, we can actually calculate how long ago that was: about 14 billion years. 14 billion years: that’s how old the universe is. See why the Hubble Constant is fundamental to our understanding, our idea, of our universe? That the new measurements of distance using parallax are much more accurate means we can more precisely calculate the Hubble Constant. In a paper they submitted to the Astrophysical Journal (Cosmic distances calibrated to 1% precision with GAIA EDR3 parallaxes and Hubble Space Telescope photometry of 75 Milky Way Cepheids confirm tension with ACDM, Adam G. Riess, Stefano Casertano et al, 5 January 2021, bit.ly/2UzPQMn), the team of astronomers call it 73.2 km/s/Mpc. Which means the age of the universe is not 14 billion, but only 13.4 billion years. Not a huge difference? What’s a half billion years here or there, you think? But it’s from these numbers and ideas that we come to grips with where we are in this vast cosmos, that we gain some perspective on our existence. And that’s why the ever-greater precision is important.