This app could solve a big reopening problem

Which brings me to my proposal. Personal CO2 monitors are not expensive: I bought one on Amazon for $125. If enough people had them (perhaps with the aid of targeted subsidies), and if someone in the tech world created an app to collect and aggregate the readings, we could have a regularly refreshed database of the CO2 levels in every significant building. It could even be integrated with Google maps, so people could quickly and easily check whether a building was safe to enter.