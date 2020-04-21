In November 1939, in the early months of World War II, the Austrian economist Friedrich August von Hayek wrote a short article in The Spectator magazine. Hayek was responding to two articles written by John Maynard Keynes a few weeks earlier for The Times newspaper, on how to pay for the war. Keynes had called for suppressing consumer spending through higher taxes as well as compulsory savings. The compulsory savings would give the government the money to fund the war effort.

After describing Keynes as “the most fertile mind among living economists", Hayek put forth his own proposal. He argued that there was “a strong case for a capital levy on old wealth, payable partly in shares of the industrial capital of the country, to create a trust fund, a kind of giant holding company, which would give the holders of the war savings, instead of a claim against the government, an equity in the industrial capital of the country. The ordinary objection to a capital levy, that it means using capital resources for current expenditure, would of course not hold in this case. Nor would the use of this technique increase the burden of the capitalists. It would merely avoid carrying indefinitely the burden of a deadweight debt in the budget, and thus to some extent reduce future budget problems."

The reason I mention this little episode is because it shows that extraordinary times lead to extraordinary ideas. Here was a libertarian economist calling for a capital levy on old wealth that would give people a stake in the stock market. We live in similarly extraordinary times that could lead to a radical departure from the standard macroeconomic policy playbook of our times.

Why? Governments will have to ramp up spending to support economies till the covid-19 threat recedes. India went into the current crisis with very weak public finances, which perhaps explains the insipid fiscal response till now. The lack of tax revenues from a locked down economy as well as the need for additional spending will add to the Centre’s fiscal stress. India will perhaps end the year with its highest consolidated fiscal deficit in living memory—perhaps going all the way to 14% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The fiscal deficit for the year could be around ₹10 trillion more than what was budgeted for in January. The most immediate question is how this record fiscal deficit will be funded, and how this funding will be split between extra market borrowings and printing money.

In a previous column, I had taken a look at the past 35 years of data on the size of the Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet as a percentage of nominal GDP. It has ranged from 18% to 30%, with a standard deviation of 2.4. The level in 2019 was almost 21.6%, which is close to the 35-year average. This means that there is some scope for monetization of the deficit.

Yet, a large part of the extra fiscal deficit will have to be funded through market borrowings. A lot would then depend on how Indian savings behaviour responds to the covid-19 shock, an issue this column will try to address in a later instalment. Higher deficits mean higher public debt. That public debt will have to be brought down at some point of time.

There are five main ways in which governments have brought down public debt-to-GDP ratios all through history. The first is rapid economic growth that increases the denominator in the public-debt-to-GDP ratio. Second, attack the numerator through fiscal austerity of the sort some countries in Europe tried earlier this decade to get public finances closer to target. Third, a sharp increase in inflation that in effect brings down the value of past borrowings. Fourth, financial repression by consistently keeping nominal interest rates below inflation in an attempt to transfer financial resources from savers to borrowers. Fifth, higher tax rates as governments seek to suppress consumption as well as collect as much money from citizens as possible.

What lies ahead? Only a guess is possible. The best of the five policy alternatives listed above is rapid economic growth. The International Monetary Fund seems confident that India will see a V-shaped recovery in 2021. There are less optimistic scenarios as well, and a lot depends on how soon normal economic activity can resume in India. That, in turn, depends on how successful the ongoing battle against the virus is.

In case the economic recovery is slow, or if a wave of business bankruptcies destroys significant parts of the country’s capital stock, then some combination of the other four options could come into play—fiscal austerity, financial repression, higher inflation, and higher tax rates.

The second and third options are connected to each other, and could be more politically attractive because they are usually less directly painful than either fiscal austerity or higher tax rates. However, high inflation plus negative real interest rates carry their own risks in an open economy.

That is why so much depends on when the battle against covid-19 gets over, as well as how strong the subsequent economic recovery is.

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is a member of the academic board of the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics