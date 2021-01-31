This ‘French Revolution’ over GameStop is but a crypto-farce

Yet, it is also pretty cynical to assume there is no benefit in trying to enforce rules. Financial scams prey on the vulnerable and covid has added to their ranks: As of 23 October, Americans had lost $161 million to covid-related scams. Senator Elizabeth Warren, no fan of hedge funds or banks, has called on regulators to “wake up and do their jobs." The “tragedy of the commons" may strike if regulators don’t even seem to be trying to learn from their past failures. And, as boring as it sounds, even Redditors should appreciate the value of rules. When Kasparov finally won his game against “the rest of the world", he declared it the best game of his life. If WallStreetBets is checkmate for old-school finance, then surely they’d want to win fair and square.