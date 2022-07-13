This is a moment of reckoning for Big Tech and not just Uber4 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Uber’s aggression was hardly unusual among tech empire seekers
Life for America’s Big Tech companies looks increasingly different to how it did five years ago. Back then, Uber Technologies used a secret “kill switch" to thwart police from probing its data systems in more than a dozen countries. It forged into cities where its gig-economy model broke local rules, going above the heads of mayors and courting heads of state with aggressive charm offensives that saw the likes of then-French economy minister Emmanuel Macron make personal calls on Uber’s behalf to solve some of its regulatory problems.