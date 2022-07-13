This is a moment of reckoning for Big Tech and not just Uber

These details and more are laid bare in text messages and emails, part of more than 124,000 confidential documents leaked to The Guardian, which show how Uber executives were fully aware they were acting above the law, jokingly referring to themselves as “pirates" and “f***ing illegal." Uber says it has transformed itself since 2017 under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, and it is indeed a different company today from the one that founder Travis Kalanick started. In fact, the documents underscore how much the landscape for tech founders has changed.