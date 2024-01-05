This is how you should spend your stock market gains

Finally, take a look at your overall asset allocation. I am talking about how your funds are allocated across various asset classes like stocks, bonds, real estate et cetera. You are likely skewed in favour of stocks, given the rally. What you do here depends on who you are. If you have another five to ten years to use this money, then perhaps you can live with a lopsided allocation (given that the next few years could be good for the Indian economy, and perhaps, the stock markets too – no guarantees though!). On the other hand, if you have needs coming up in the short term, then you need to rebalance again.