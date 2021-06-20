This pandemic has shown how dysfunctional our world order is

History informs us that innocuous events can turn into catastrophic crises when the world order is weak or fraying. Europe enjoyed a century of relative peace, prosperity and progress from the time the ambitious Napoleon was defeated in 1815 to the outbreak of the First World War in 1914. The global order, based on balance-of-power arrangements between European powers shaped by the Congress of Vienna, began to come apart in the 1870s and by 1914 had outlived its utility. Incumbent powers refused to cede space to newcomers, resulting in a series of crises until a Balkan spark lit the accumulated gunpowder. When Woodrow Wilson proposed the League of Nations after that war, he did not propose a mere adjustment. The new institution was an entirely new way of doing international politics, based on international law and peaceful conduct. The creation of the United Nations after the disaster of World War II was similarly an attempt to create a global institution to address realities of 20th century. Unfortunately, the post-World War II setup could not reform itself fast enough to reflect 21st century realities, bringing us to where we are today.

