Opinion | This pandemic may not help heal the environment much

The Great Lockdown period around the world has given rise to a new environmental optimism. As humankind with its fossil fuel burning cars, trains and planes stayed home, the air got clearer, the water a tad bit cleaner, and all other living beings leaned in to reclaim some lost space.

As with everything in this Anthropocene Age, the truth is more nuanced. Let’s start with the widespread belief that “wet markets" are the origin of all zoonotic disease—a term that refers to the spread of disease from animals to humans. There are calls to ban wet markets, especially those that trade in “wild animals". In reality, a zoonotic jump of pathogens can occur whenever and wherever human beings come in contact with animals—on farms, in the concentrated animal feeding operations of the West, and in the so-called wet markets of the East. In a more general sense, it occurs when mankind impinges on the habitat of other living beings. In the century since the Spanish Influenza of 1918, the world population has multiplied four times and the space available for animals has shrunk correspondingly.

The lesson from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is that mankind must tread carefully on other habitats and must continue to re-wild as many habitats as possible, even as the human population increases from today’s 7 billion to the projected 9 billion by 2050. In addition to strict control on wildlife trade, the general standards of hygiene for any area that could potentially transfer bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic zoonoses need to be greatly enhanced. Disease prevention protocols are very specific and need to be popularized in endemic areas. For instance, the Nipah virus (its outbreak was effectively contained in Kerala in 2018) can be contained by avoiding contact with bats and sickened pigs, and by not drinking date palm sap. There is a dizzying array of known zoonotic infections already, and mutations of pathogens are likely to continue. The complete prevention of an outbreak of a new or existing pathogen seems unlikely; it is more effective to focus on hygiene and containment, so that the frequency of pandemics can be reduced dramatically.

The widespread contagion of the novel coronavirus, combined with a reasonably high fatality rate that ranges from about 2.5% to 15% (with an average of about 3%), has necessitated a freeze on normal human activity. This, in turn, has resulted in an unprecedented impact on economies, particularly on livelihoods. The lockdown has offered a natural experiment to measure changes in air and water quality, decreases in carbon and nitrogen emissions, and a reduction in ozone depletion. Improvements have been made in the weeks of suspended activity, but these gains could be short-lived. There have been many indirect effects, particularly in areas that depend on ecotourism. With a shortage of people monitoring wildlife parks, illegal deforestation and poaching has been on the increase. Of the world’s 17 mega-diverse countries, 15 are in developing countries. Parks have generally been underfunded and travel restrictions have resulted in a serious impact on funds and people who live on their periphery. From South Africa to the Congo to the Amazon and India, a funding squeeze resulting from competition for post-covid reconstruction money may undermine wildlife conversation and biodiversity initiatives.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Conference of Countries on Climate Change, a sequel to the Paris Climate Conference of 2016, which was planned for November this year in Glasgow, has been postponed to next year. The topic for this conference will inevitably shift towards how to handle the short-term covid crisis while managing climate change over the long-term.

There seems to be a “do whatever it takes" mindset in operation when it comes to achieving a recovery from the current economic disaster. With crude oil trading at multi-decadal lows, the pressure to shift the planet to green energy is off. Around the world, governments have begun to relax environmental standards and take short-cuts to get on with the job of reconstruction. America’s proposed bailout funding for its oil and gas fracking industry, India’s reported plan to side-step environmental clearances in the interest of revival expediency, and China’s continuing emphasis on a coal-fired recovery are all threats that may undermine any environmental gains we might see today.

It doesn’t have to be so. Humankind has had to press the reset button in response to cues from nature. Governments can opt for a green reconstruction path that sets the foundation for years to come. Such policies can take many paths to decarbonize economies, including the acceleration of electric mobility, faster reduction in greenhouse emissions from power generation, early adoption of green building codes for office and residential real estate, etc. Individuals can elect to reduce their material consumption and wastage of food, and in general soften their environmental footprint. If we act on this in a responsible, nature- sensitive way, then the lesson we have just received from the most elementary of living things—a virus—would not have been in vain.

PS: “For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; now he is beginning to realize that in order to survive, he must protect it," said Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at livemint.com/avisiblehand

Share Via