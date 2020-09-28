This US election is much more than a Trump vs Biden contest

I have support for my theory from S. Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister. Okay, I am exaggerating. In his brilliant book The India Way, in chapter 5, he creates his own trinity—of globalization, regime credibility and a return to history. He says that the link between the three is unmistakable. I will rephrase him a bit to enunciate my logic. Globalization makes democratic regimes eventually lose credibility with the public making a return to history inevitable. According to him, we should expect an uneasy co-existence and shifting equations between globalist and nationalist forces because neither can prevail and the world that it would produce would be very contentious. But, he also wrote that even socialism had acquired national characteristics and thus affirmed the enduring appeal of nationalism. Throw “democratic politics" into the mix, then one can suggest that globalization would lose out eventually. Whether he intended it or not, Jaishankar has laid out the battle lines in the upcoming American election.