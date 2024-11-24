Thomas E. Kurtz (1928-2024) gave us Basic lessons in computer software
Summary
- Keeping the digital world accessible was his mantra. He envisioned a world where computing was not the domain of a select few, but a tool for all. He gave us Basic, a programming language that enabled millions to engage with technology.
Thomas Eugene Kurtz, a pioneer in computer science whose vision of accessible computing transformed education and technology, passed away on 12 November at the age of 96. Kurtz’s enduring contributions reshaped how the world interacts with computers, empowering generations of programmers and hobbyists (shorturl.at/2tnHc).