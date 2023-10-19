Those circles in the sand
German researcher Stephan Getzin proposes that 'fairy circles' are formed by the reaction-diffusion mechanism described by Alan Turing
Travelling in Namibia several years ago, I climbed an enormous dune. Stepped across a deep canyon that was only a few inches wide on the surface. Camped in Etosha National Park and saw lions, giraffes, rhinos, and elephants, sometimes up close. All memorable, but I’ve recently learned about something else Namibian that I wish I had heard of then.