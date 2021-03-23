Three crucial questions that confront investors in America

The first question confronts investors with a choice: Should they position for more effective Fed market intervention, be it additional large-scale purchases or outright yield-curve control, or should they worry about the Fed being less able, as opposed to willing, to repress bond yields? The answer has drastically different implications for how much risk investors should take and how, from investing in passive indexes to picking individual stocks to structuring. If the Fed is able to generate yet another round of effective bond-yield repression, the advice for investors would be to continue to ride the liquidity wave, setting aside for now the stunning inconsistency between Fed policy and economic development. But an erosion in the power of the Fed to keep yields low and well behaved has the clear potential of disrupting the liquidity paradigm that has been so profitable for investors in stocks and a wide range of other assets regardless of their underlying fundamentals. It would risk pulling the rug out from under the TINA narrative (there is no alternative to stocks) while muting the ‘buy’ incentives from model-driven flows influenced by discounted cash flows. This would weaken the BTD (buy the dip) and FOMO (fear of missing out) conditioning that has ensured that market pullbacks are reversed quickly and decisively.