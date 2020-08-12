Three ideas for us to achieve our higher education goals

The first is collaboration among existing HEIs to quickly create multi-disciplinary learning experiences. Many cities in India have multiple high-quality disciplinary HEIs. For example, Bengaluru has three top-ranked institutions in different categories of the national institutional ranking framework—Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and National Law School of India University. Even in younger cities like Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, we have an Indian Institute of Technology, an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and Krea University within commuting distance of each other. One way of creating genuine multi-disciplinary experiences for students is to encourage collaborative programmes between institutions in the same city or region. Regular classes could be online to save travel time, but periodic physical interaction can be arranged to facilitate mutual learning (post-Covid, of course).