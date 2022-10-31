Three key lessons to be kept in mind for all times

RAW received intelligence then that Inspector Beant Singh of the Delhi Police, who was assigned to the inner circle of protection, had recently been amritdhari (baptised to Sikhism) and was meeting suspicious people. On this premise, he was sent to the Delhi Police’s armed unit. Indira was known to have admired him and referred to him as “Sardar ji". He returned within a few days as a result of her intervention. On the fateful morning of 31 October 1984, he was the first to open fire on Indira. Kehar and Satwant Singh joined him. After a while, Beant was shot under “mysterious" circumstances, on the spot. He had led the plot to kill Indira and might have revealed a lot of information.

