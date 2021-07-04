Three public policy cues that point to nearing UP polls

The first one is the ongoing unseemly spat between social media platform Twitter and the Indian government, specifically minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also holds the portfolio of communications, electronics and information technology. Almost everyday, Twitter is accused of violating Indian laws. But the daily barrage of allegations and counter-claims obfuscates some of the core issues. A look at the chronology shows the spat intensified after Twitter called out a document, tweeted by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member claiming it was circulated by the Congress party with malicious intent, as allegedly ‘manipulated’. The platform also tagged many other senior BJP members who had retweeted this. This resulted in the Delhi Police landing up at Twitter’s office. The war of words intensified over the next few weeks, with ministers and sundry party functionaries even accusing Twitter of subverting the “laws of the land", especially rules for “intermediaries" under the Information Technology Act. In the interim, Twitter’s pointless provocations (deactivating Prasad’s Twitter account) and silly missteps (such allowing a wrong map of India on its platform), provided BJP functionaries with additional fuel.

