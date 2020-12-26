Three reasons 2021 could be (a lot) better than you think

Three reasons 2021 could be (a lot) better than you think5 min read . 07:05 AM IST
- The unusual nature of this recession suggests it could lead to more rapid recovery than others
Our Covid winter has begun on a grim note: Job growth is stalling, consumer spending is wilting, and a fast-spreading virus strain has raised the prospect of crippling new lockdowns.
Yet after this most unusual of years, there are three good reasons to think next year will be better—perhaps much better than you think. It all comes down to the unique character of both the recession and the policy response.
