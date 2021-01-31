Three things that will make the budget work for India

The first priority is meeting the slowing economy’s unfulfilled appetite for fiscal stimulus and a felt need for state intervention. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used record low interest rates and surplus systemic liquidity to keep the economy’s keel even, in the absence of a meaningful government intervention. The combination of grants, equity and liquidity measures through all the Atmanirbhar packages added up to a fiscal impact of only 1.8% of gross domestic product (GDP). As data from International Monetary Fund showed, India was way behind other countries on this count. Surprisingly, though a bit late in the day, Economic Survey 2020-21 is now emphasizing that it’s okay to spend when the going gets bad. The survey acknowledges what this column has consistently advocated: a counter-cyclical fiscal stimulus, untrammelled by credit rating apprehensions. Some catching up needs to be done, but, before we shift gears, it is important to first reconfigure the dashboard: instead of monitoring the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio as a key budget parameter, as convention demands, policymakers should focus on the gauge of India’s negative output gap, so that attempts to pump-prime the economy do not end up reducing this gap in such a manner that it ignites inflationary flares.

