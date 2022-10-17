Time for India as a product nation3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 01:43 AM IST
- The next step is to build our own products that are 100% repairable and upgradable
An enabling ecosystem builds its own momentum. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and a string of reforms in the last decade, and the move away from China towards a safe India, have provided the catalyst needed for electronics growth in the country. The next step is to build our products and get into product ownership to usher in a new era of Make in India products that are 100% repairable and upgradable and support the vision of a robust growth nation catering and supporting a circular economy to the global market as well.