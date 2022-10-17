Time for India as a product nation

According to the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), electronics manufacturing in India will balloon to $300 billion in 2026 from $68 billion at present. We must rapidly transform India into a manufacturing hub for new-generation electronics products with minimal dependence on foreign components. To see real change, we need to deepen R&D. Taiwan helped create China as a product nation. There is a need to ally with Taiwan to fix some missing pieces there. What makes us truly unique is that not only do we know how to design hardware, but we also know how to integrate software into hardware.