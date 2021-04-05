Time for RBI to clear the air with bond vigilantes

As an interim target, the central bank may well focus on the transmission of past policy rate cuts. So far in the current easing cycle, only ~60% of the rate cuts have been transmitted to the retail deposits, while lending rates are down by only 40% of the policy rate changes since early 2019. We believe transmission still has room to improve, and RBI can play its part by holding steadfast to its commitment to maintain the liquidity surplus and keep policy rates low to allow the prior cuts to fully flow through to lending and deposit rates. Indeed, helped along with a bumped up household savings, conventional and unconventional tools deployed by RBI are starting to yield results, as the flow of funds are now above prior year levels, despite the pandemic.