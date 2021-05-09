Time has come to bring in necessary reforms in our social behaviour

One may ask why I am praising the police. Just a few days ago, we saw the Mahakumbh organized in Haridwar under police protection. Almost all Indian medical experts had expressed their concerns over it. They were not wrong. Examination of some of the people in Madhya Pradesh who had returned from Kumbh found that 99% were covid-positive. When did they get infected? And how many others would have fallen prey to this deadly disease, just because of them? It is difficult to answer these questions, but if we do not listen to the warnings of scientists, then we will see new cremation grounds, cemeteries, hospitals refusing to admit patients, and people dying without oxygen. The time has come when we should think of necessary reforms in our social behaviour. We Indians have done this before also, which I will discuss a little later.