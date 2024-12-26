Time is running out to revive India’s manufacturing sector
Summary
- The sector had weakened in terms of the count of enterprises as well as factory-employed workers, despite government efforts. India requires structural reforms that go beyond cosmetic policy tweaks.
Gross domestic product (GDP) data released last month confirm fears of an imminent economic slowdown in India. While the decline in growth to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2024-25—part of a six-quarter downtrend—may have rung the alarm bells, signs of trouble have been visible for a while.