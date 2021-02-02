Time to focus on power storage rather than only its generation

India needs to add energy storage to its lexicon of policy planning tools for electricity. Without storage, the mismatch between the timing of renewable power generation and actual power consumption (both from the grid and off grid) becomes a major opportunity loss. One might even go as far to say that a blind addition of renewable power should not come before some serious progress has been made on storage. The basic idea in storage is a simple concept in physics. Convert the energy into a different (storable) form and reconvert it when it needs to be used. Conceptually, electricity can be converted to heat, light, chemical, gravitational, or kinetic forms of energy. Technology solutions to the storage problem can be old and new. Among the old solutions are the following: 1) Use renewable energy to compress air and store the compressed air in large natural caverns; 2) Build large scale battery parks to store electricity until it can be time-transferred to the grid; 3) Store energy in a giant flywheel; and 4) Use a two-stage pumped hydro-power system. As of now, the compressed air and battery park solutions are cost- prohibitive for large-scale storage of electricity. Battery design should be robust, allowing for a different holding period for energy (than, say, for a car or mobile phone) and a very different discharge cycle. Japan, China and the US are experimenting with newer battery technologies like vanadium flow, in addition to the well-known lithium-ion variety. Pumped hydro-electric energy storage systems (PHESs) have been in use around the world for the last three decades and are making a comeback, particularly in China.

