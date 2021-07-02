To ‘P’ or ‘NP’, that is the question

When you programme a computer to tackle a particular problem, one concern is how long it will take. For example, if you have to sort a list of names into alphabetical order, you may not expect it to be done instantaneously, but you also don’t want the computer to take a year, or even a week, to do the job. More to the point, you probably want to know how the time to sort depends on the number of names in the list. Does a list ten times as long take ten times as long to be sorted?