Why we need to let go of the burdens of the past

This is not a call to forget history. Rather, it is an argument to bring the future into public conversations, into our civic lives and into our politics. Let bygones be bygones. We are often so consumed with re-litigating the backlog of history that we have little time to prepare for the future. Yes, India has done well for itself over the past 75 years; but we could have done better. This is not merely perfect hindsight. At every stage in our post-independence history, there were contemporary voices who drew attention to unfolding opportunities or warned us of impending threats. One reason why we didn’t heed them—and why we struggle to even today—is our preoccupation with the past, our indulgence in the fallacy of sunk costs. Of course, we need good rear-view mirrors, but they should not be bigger than our windshields. “Aaj purani zanjiron ko tod chuke hain, Kya dekhen uss manzil ko jo chhod chuke hain."

