Today’s dichotomy between religious identity and faith

Religiosity, a score that denotes feelings for or devotion to a religion, has been on the decline in many European countries for a long time. According to Pew Research Center, which has been studying religiosity across Europe for many years, non-practising Christians (defined as people who identify as Christians but attend church services no more than a few times per year) make up the biggest share of the population across the region. In every country except Italy, they are more numerous than church-attending Christians (those who attend religious services at least once a month). The declining importance of religion has been corroborated by a study by the Benedict XVI Centre for Religion and Society at St. Mary’s University, London. According to this study, the proportion of young adults (aged 16-29) with no religious affiliation is as high as 91% in the Czech Republic, 80% in Estonia and 75% in Sweden. In the UK and France, the proportions are 70% and 64% respectively. This declining trend of religiosity has been on for a very long time.