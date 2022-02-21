Today’s electric flying cars are dirty old choppers rebranded

Take energy efficiency. It’s always been true that aircraft in cruising flight are remarkably efficient, relative to cars and trains that use friction to drag themselves along the ground. The problem is how to get up there. Climbing and descending (less so) have always taken up an outsize share of fuel consumption. That’s particularly the case with VTOLs, which can use up a big share of their energy just hovering to treetop height. That means the differences between an eVTOL for travel from one city to another and for city-suburb flights are vast.