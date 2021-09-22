Too little is being done to fix our schooling crisis of lost learning

The two boys were lounging on the skeleton of a wrecked tractor, with a pile of stones between them, which they were throwing at a pillar about 25 feet away. Focused on competing, they didn’t notice that I had to walk across through their line of fire to reach the school. They stopped only when I called out to them. Which class are you in? I asked. We don’t go to school. How can you not go to school? Well, we just don’t. Why? We work and earn now. Which class are you supposed to be in? Class 7. Have you gone to school at all after it re-opened? Yes, but it’s a waste; we don’t understand anything that is going on; we had better earn and play. Is that your school? Yes.