Opinion | Too much inequality tends to retard economic growth

It works in several ways. It can cause social instability, leading to crime, and insecurity of private property, which could slow down investment and growth. Or it can cause the polity to get so divided that voting outcomes almost always deliver “left wing" high-tax policies, which reduce economic growth. If a vast majority of voters are poor, not themselves subject to a tax burden, they would vote for high government expenditure, which implies heavy taxation of the rich or high taxes on capital. This leads to lower investment and growth. For instance, in India we have only seven payers of direct taxes for every 100 voters. This ratio is among the most skewed in the world. Either our income tax system is too forgiving, or there are too many people below the minimum threshold. If, however, the underlying income distribution were less unequal, we might get electoral outcomes that favour growth and moderate levels of taxation and spending on redistribution. Thus, inequality affects growth through political channels. Is this a possible explanation for India’s stagnant investment to gross domestic product ratio for the past four years? There is also a non-political channel of influence. If income distribution is highly concentrated, then it limits effective aggregate demand and investment in capacity creation. If rural purchasing power were too low, you would not see growth in sectors such as consumer goods and two-wheelers. Income should be somewhat equitably distributed to ensure effective demand and thus induce optimum growth. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s strengths were democracy, demography and demand, he meant “effective demand" that is armed with sufficient purchasing power, which is impossible if income inequality is too skewed.