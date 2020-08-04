Opinion | Top-heavy governance might be well past its expiry date already

Global investment strategist Ruchir Sharma predicts that today’s world is unlikely to produce any miracle economies that can sustain high growth for long periods of time. He lists four Ds for his gloomy prediction: depopulation, declining productivity, high debt, and deglobalization. I am not so sure about declining productivity, for all the new technology now being deployed is bound to raise productivity sky-high at some point, even though this is not showing up in statistics. This may be because in the initial stages of technology induction, companies do not reconfigure their work systems to take maximum advantage of new technologies by cutting jobs. Covid-19 is providing just such an opportunity, and the chances are that many low- to mid-skill jobs that are shed now will never come back. The related productivity gains might also begin to show up in official statistics.