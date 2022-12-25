Top technology trends that will change people’s lives in the new year1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:53 PM IST
In recent years, technology permeated almost every aspect of our lives as we witnessed a surge in digitalization across sectors. India made significant strides in its digitalization journey with expansion of internet connectivity across rural and urban areas, a wealth of data generated and consumed, and an ever-increasing number of digital services.