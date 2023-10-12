Total Market Index Fund: New kid on the block
- Nifty Total Market Index, a sensible way to get easy exposure to the market?
A couple of decades ago, whenever someone asked me whether to invest in an index fund, my answer would usually be, no.
My argument then was that India was a very under-researched market, and it would not be very difficult for a stock picker or a good fund manager to beat the index returns.
And the other argument was that the perceived arbitrariness with which indices were constructed those days left a lot to be desired.
Perhaps today neither of these issues exists. At least to the extent they used to 20 years ago.
It was in this context that the recent launch of a Total Market Index Fund (based on the Nifty Total Market Index) caught my attention. It’s something that could be a serious contender for most portfolios.
Even though the case for investing in an index fund nowadays is very strong, the fact is one is never sure which index to go for.
Typically, you want to be in an index fund which gives you exposure to “the market".
However, what we end up doing is picking either a Nifty-50 Index Fund (large cap only) or at the other extreme a small cap fund, or even a microcap fund. And in case you pick all of them, you would perhaps have little clue on how to allocate between these index funds so that together they are representative of “the market".
And that’s just one worry. Over time you will need to re-allocate as well, each time dealing with the impact of capital gains/loss.
As a result, the idea of getting exposure to “the market" would be akin to an actively managed basket of index funds!
How do you address this?
In comes a fund based on the Nifty Total Market Index, which comprises 750 stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange, ranging from large caps all the way to microcaps.
In my view, this is a very sensible way to get easy exposure to “the market".
Total Market Index Funds
You want to own them because they give you exposure to the stock market without any filters per se. You get exposure to the entire market - nearly 100%.
So, while you miss out on the true brilliance of say 10% of the fund managers (actively managed funds), you also avoid the not too brilliant performance of the 90% of fund managers out there.
You may also miss out on the once-in-a-decade rally in small-cap funds (market cap based funds), but then you also avoid the 70% drawdown.
Also, you may miss out on the decadal rally in say IT funds (sectoral funds) but then you will also avoid the under performance when it comes.
You get the picture.
Now, before you want to own them, be sure they fit into your asset allocation. If they don't, skip! If it does fit, start small, and build up over time (dollar cost averaging). If markets crack, add to your position.
Finally, do remember, these funds invest their monies in the stock market. Just because they are index funds does not make them low risk per se. They remain high risk assets.
Simple. That's how you need to think about the Total Markets Index Fund. Not at all complicated.
In my tweet, I cover quite a bit of ground. Right from why total market index funds all the way to how to invest in them to finally checking out whether your asset allocation allows/has space for them. But you will note all are rather easy decisions to make.
And that’s exactly what an index fund is supposed to do. Take away the hard work of figuring out where to put your money so that it broadly grows in line with the market over period.
You see, beating the market is everyone’s dream. In fact, it would be fair to say that most investors you and I know are aiming for multibagger returns, every year!
However, the sad fact is that such investors do not end up anywhere close to these goals. Most, on the contrary, end up losing money as the greed for quick returns pushes them to do things no rational investor would ever do. At an extreme, they opt for derivatives trades i.e., leveraged trading, which is even worse.
A steady market return over a long period of time however has shown to convert ordinary investors into millionaires. All the while, avoiding the unnecessary excitement of having to track and respond to the ups and downs of every stock or segment of the market.
So, having said this, look at this fund. See if there’s a fit (see the text of my tweet above), and then decide.
If you do decide to go ahead, be sure to buy direct. Every little bit you save will go a long long way over time.
Happy Indexing!
Note: I have purposefully not discussed returns here. To me, they are irrelevant in the case of the discussion above because our goal here is not to try and beat another index fund, but just to get exposure to the market. Our discussion above kind of starts after the decision is made to invest in equities…and that to via index funds.
Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.
You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.