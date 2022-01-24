Tough tests lie ahead for various vulnerable economies

While the discussion in many central banks around the world is about raising interest rates, China had to start the year with cuts to a couple of interest rates. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has also supported the Chinese economy with liquidity provisions. Firing off his beginning-of-the-year missive, veteran investor Jeremy Grantham of GMO had this to say: “In China, real estate has played an unusually important and unique role in the extended boom and thereby poses an equally unique risk to the economy and hence the rest of the world if its real estate market loses air exactly as it appears to be doing as we sit." (‘Let the Wild Rumpus Begin’, 20 January 2022).