Toyota broke its just-in-time rule just in time for chip shortage

In contrast to the rest of the auto industry, Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. said on Feb. 10 it wasn’t expecting a shortfall of semiconductors to affect its production. In the company’s earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon said that as part of its business continuity plans, Toyota — which makes more than 10 million cars a year — had secured “four to six months of stocks as necessary" for various components. As its operating profits surged, it raised its earnings forecast by over 50%. (Meanwhile, the company said the Feb. 13 earthquake off the coast of Japan did not have any impact on its plants.)

