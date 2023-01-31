Toyota needs its new chief to tell an electrifying brand story
Its CEO succession may be an opportunity to push the pedal on EVs
The CEO of the world’s biggest car company is stepping aside, after steering the firm through supply-chain crises brought on by natural disasters and a pandemic over his more than decade-long reign. Under Akio Toyoda’s leadership, Toyota Motor Corp never quite took the electric path head-on like its peers and refrained from touting EVs as the future. Did he mess it up and leave the Japanese company on its back foot? Not quite. Toyoda, who’s likely to stay active as chairman, may have just played a master stroke.