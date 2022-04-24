Trade deals with India to the rescue of political careers

The operative part “entry into force" is where trade meets politics. Australia will need its parliament’s assent before the deal can become reality. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose personal intervention and coordination with Modi made the agreement a possibility, has called for fresh general elections there, due now on 21 May. The Australian parliament was officially dissolved on 11 April, thereby relegating the ECTA to a kind of limbo zone. Two paths diverge here: if Morrison is re-elected, there will be no problem. But if Morrison is not re-elected—early polls showed his Labour opponent slightly ahead of him—the Australian parliament may choose to renegotiate the interim agreement. Even assuming that the new Australian prime minister sticks to his predecessor’s bilateral agreements, it is quite likely that there will be domestic pressure to take the ECTA to its logical conclusion.