Traditional analysts have new metrics to compete with the rush to themes

Here’s an example of how the alchemy works. In a Jan. 28 report, Morgan Stanley valued NIO at $80 per share, declaring that electric vehicle manufacturers are “on the verge of a profound model shift" from just selling cars to generating high margin, recurring software and services revenue. Software is the key word. The auto industry’s value used to be measured by the number of cars sold but if an EV maker can also be considered a software company, which has much higher valuation multiples, then that auto maker would be worth a lot more. While Morgan Stanley values NIO’s long-term vehicle business at 30 times price-to-earnings, its software operations is worth 51.9 times price-to-sales. As a result, that chunk of NIO’s operations can account for roughly a fifth of the company’s terminal market value, even though its sales are just tiny 2%.