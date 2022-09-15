Trai on broadband via local cable: Too little, too late4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:51 AM IST
- The cable TV industry has tremendous reach, deep into the urban and rural areas
Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommendations on amending the rules under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act to enable telecom broadband services, got very little attention both from media and industry stakeholders. Cable industry experts said the recommendations have come too late.